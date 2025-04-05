Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Marsh headshot

Alec Marsh Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Marsh suffered a minor setback while rehabbing his injured right shoulder at the team's complex in Arizona, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals are going to shut Marsh down for 7-to-10 days before re-evaluating him, which will obviously delay when he makes his season debut. The 26-year-old righty didn't have a defined return timeline prior to his setback, though we might finally receive one once he's been cleared to restart his throwing program.

Alec Marsh
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now