Alec Marsh Injury: Suffers setback
Marsh suffered a minor setback while rehabbing his injured right shoulder at the team's complex in Arizona, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Royals are going to shut Marsh down for 7-to-10 days before re-evaluating him, which will obviously delay when he makes his season debut. The 26-year-old righty didn't have a defined return timeline prior to his setback, though we might finally receive one once he's been cleared to restart his throwing program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now