Alec Marsh headshot

Alec Marsh Injury: Throwing bullpen session Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Marsh (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Marsh first experienced the tightness during his offseason throwing program and has been slow played early on in camp. Returning to mound work Friday offers him time to ramp up for Opening Day, although he probably can't afford any setbacks. Marsh is competing for the final spot in the Royals' rotation.

Alec Marsh
Kansas City Royals
