Alec Marsh Injury: Throwing bullpen session Friday
Marsh (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Marsh first experienced the tightness during his offseason throwing program and has been slow played early on in camp. Returning to mound work Friday offers him time to ramp up for Opening Day, although he probably can't afford any setbacks. Marsh is competing for the final spot in the Royals' rotation.
