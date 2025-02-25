Alec Marsh Injury: Throwing bullpen session Thursday

Marsh (shoulder) is slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh has been throwing side sessions for the past week, as he works his way back from right shoulder tightness. He's reportedly responded well to the bullpen work and appears to be inching closer to facing live batters. Marsh made 25 starts for the Royals last season, producing a 9-9 record, 4.53 ERA and 123:39 K:BB ratio over 129 innings.