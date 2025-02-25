Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Marsh headshot

Alec Marsh Injury: Throwing bullpen session Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Marsh (shoulder) is slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh has been throwing side sessions for the past week, as he works his way back from right shoulder tightness. He's reportedly responded well to the bullpen work and appears to be inching closer to facing live batters. Marsh made 25 starts for the Royals last season, producing a 9-9 record, 4.53 ERA and 123:39 K:BB ratio over 129 innings.

Alec Marsh
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now