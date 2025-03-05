Alec Marsh Injury: Throws bullen session

Marsh (shoulder) recently threw a bullpen session and said he felt great, the Kansas City Star reports.

Marsh first experienced tightness in his right shoulder during his offseason throwing program and has been eased into spring training action. He's thrown several bullpen sessions in the past week but it's not clear when he'll appear in a spring training game. Marsh made 25 regular-season starts for the Royals last season, producing a 9-9 record, 4.53 ERA and 123:39 K:BB ratio over 129 innings.