Alejandro Kirk Injury: Beginning rehab assignment as DH
Kirk (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk will serve as a designated hitter when he begins his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old cleared the final steps in his rehab needed for the assignment by catching a live batting practice and facing live pitching. He still needs plenty of playing time before he returns to Toronto.
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