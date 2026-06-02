Alejandro Kirk headshot

Alejandro Kirk Injury: Beginning rehab assignment as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Kirk (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk will serve as a designated hitter when he begins his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old cleared the final steps in his rehab needed for the assignment by catching a live batting practice and facing live pitching. He still needs plenty of playing time before he returns to Toronto.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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