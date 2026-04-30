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Alejandro Kirk Injury: Begins throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 3:42pm

Kirk (thumb) has begun a throwing program at the Blue Jays' complex in Florida, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk has spent the past several weeks recovering from a procedure he underwent in early April to repair his fractured left thumb. He was given a six-week return timeline following the operation, which would put him in line to return sometime around mid-May, though an updated estimate will likely emerge as he continues to check off boxes.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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