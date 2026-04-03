Alejandro Kirk Injury: Departs after taking foul tip

Kirk was removed from Friday's game against the White Sox after being struck in the left thumb by a foul tip while catching, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI before departing during the bottom of the 10th inning after the foul tip. The Blue Jays should provide an update in the near future, but for now, the 27-year-old backstop should be considered day-to-day.