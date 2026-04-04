Alejandro Kirk Injury: Diagnosed with fracture
The Blue Jays placed Kirk on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left thumb fracture, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Kirk took a foul tip off his left thumb while catching in the 10th inning of Friday's contest. He doesn't have a return timeline in place yet, per Mae, but some clarity should come after he visits a doctor Monday to determine whether surgery is required. In the meantime, Tyler Heineman will take over as Toronto's starting catcher, and Brandon Valenzuela will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to provide depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30023 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30030 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More