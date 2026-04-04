Alejandro Kirk headshot

Alejandro Kirk Injury: Diagnosed with fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:38pm

The Blue Jays placed Kirk on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left thumb fracture, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Kirk took a foul tip off his left thumb while catching in the 10th inning of Friday's contest. He doesn't have a return timeline in place yet, per Mae, but some clarity should come after he visits a doctor Monday to determine whether surgery is required. In the meantime, Tyler Heineman will take over as Toronto's starting catcher, and Brandon Valenzuela will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to provide depth.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago