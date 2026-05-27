Alejandro Kirk headshot

Alejandro Kirk Injury: Eyeing rehab games late next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 9:09am

Kirk (thumb) is aiming to start hitting off a pitching machine this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment by the start of the Blue Jays' June 5-14 homestand, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Kirk has been catching bullpen sessions and taking live batting practice at the club's spring training complex in Florida, and game action is just around the corner. Assuming he's able to kick off a rehab assignment at the start of the Blue Jays' next homestand, he should be activated by mid-June. Kirk has been shelved since early April after having surgery to repair a fractured left thumb.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
42 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
44 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
45 days ago