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Alejandro Kirk Injury: Facing six-week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kirk underwent surgery Tuesday to have a screw inserted into his fractured left thumb and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk sustained the injury Friday when he was struck in the thumb by a foul tip, and the Blue Jays didn't waste any time placing him on the injured list. The 27-year-old should be able to rejoin the active roster in mid-May, assuming his recovery progresses as expected. Tyler Heineman and Brandon Valenzuela will handle the catching duties for Toronto in the meantime.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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