Alejandro Kirk Injury: Not ready to take full BP yet
Kirk has not been cleared to take full batting practice yet because he still feels a bit of soreness in his surgically repaired left thumb while hitting, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Kirk is performing all other baseball activities, and the Blue Jays expect to have a better idea by the end of this week when the catcher will be ready for a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old is six weeks removed from surgery to have a screw inserted into his fractured left thumb. It could be a push for Kirk to make it back before the end of May.
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