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Alejandro Kirk Injury: Undergoing thumb surgery Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kirk will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left thumb, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk landed on the 10-day injured list this past weekend after being diagnosed with a fracture, and a visit with Dr. Thomas Graham on Monday led to a recommendation of surgery. That Kirk needed an operation to fix the fracture could lead to a longer absence, but more will be known regarding a timetable after Tuesday's surgery.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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