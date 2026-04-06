Alejandro Kirk Injury: Undergoing thumb surgery Tuesday
Kirk will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left thumb, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk landed on the 10-day injured list this past weekend after being diagnosed with a fracture, and a visit with Dr. Thomas Graham on Monday led to a recommendation of surgery. That Kirk needed an operation to fix the fracture could lead to a longer absence, but more will be known regarding a timetable after Tuesday's surgery.
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