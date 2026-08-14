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Alejandro Kirk News: Drives in two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Kirk went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI double and a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 3-1 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Kirk put the Blue Jays ahead with an RBI double in the sixth inning before adding an insurance run with a long ball off Bradley Hanner in the eighth. Kirk has recorded two hits in three of his last four outings and has gone 15-for-39 (.385) with two home runs and nine RBI across 12 games in August.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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