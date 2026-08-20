Alejandro Kirk News: Goes yard again Wednesday
Kirk went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
The backstop got the Jays on the board with a solo shot off Drew Rasmussen in the top of the fourth inning. Kirk has left the yard in consecutive games and three times in the last five as part of an eight-game hitting streak, over that heater he's produced a .424/.500/.758 slash line with two doubles, five runs, nine RBI and a 5:2 BB:K.
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