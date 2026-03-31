Alejandro Kirk News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Kirk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Kirk has gone 1-for-12 with two walks and a solo homer through three games and will sit Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's past three contests. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the plate to do the catching for veteran righty Max Scherzer.
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