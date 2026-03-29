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Alejandro Kirk News: Receiving day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

He'll be getting a breather after starting behind the plate in the Blue Jays' first two games of the season while going 1-for-9 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. Tyler Heineman will step in for Kirk behind the dish, forming a battery with starting pitcher Eric Lauer.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
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