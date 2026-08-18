Alejandro Kirk News: Strong night at Tropicana Field

Kirk went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during the Blue Jays' 10-5 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Kirk extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the first inning. He proceeded to extend the Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the third -- his sixth long ball of the year -- before driving in another run in the fourth, en route to setting a season high in RBI. Through 15 games in August, Kirk has gone 20-for-51 (.392) with three home runs and 13 RBI.