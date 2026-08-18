Alejandro Kirk headshot

Alejandro Kirk News: Strong night at Tropicana Field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Kirk went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during the Blue Jays' 10-5 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Kirk extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the first inning. He proceeded to extend the Blue Jays' lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the third -- his sixth long ball of the year -- before driving in another run in the fourth, en route to setting a season high in RBI. Through 15 games in August, Kirk has gone 20-for-51 (.392) with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Kirk See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago