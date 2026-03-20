Alejandro Kirk News: Struggling since WBC
Kirk has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in three games since rejoining the Blue Jays following the WBC.
The 27-year-old catcher was a key player for Mexico in the tournament, batting .267 (4-for-15) in four games with a double and a homer, but Kirk hasn't been able to maintain that form back in the Grapefruit League. He's coming off a strong 2025 season in which he set new career highs with 15 homers and 76 RBI in 130 regular-season games while slashing .282/.348/.421.
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