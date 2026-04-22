Alejandro Osuna News: Call-up awaits

The Rangers are expected to recall Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock in the near future with Wyatt Langford (forearm) bound for the injured list, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Osuna may not arrive in time for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, so the Rangers could wait until Thursday's series finale before placing Langford on the IL and making Osuna's call-up official. The 23-year-old Osuna bats from the left side and is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but it's unclear if the Rangers intend to use him on the strong side of a platoon or strictly as a backup. Ezequiel Duran will receive the starting nod at Langford's usual spot in left field Wednesday and has gotten off to a nice start at the dish this season, posting an .800 OPS over 51 plate appearances. Osuna, meanwhile, has been a so-so performer in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with a .262/.355/.354 slash line to go with one home run and four steals over 77 plate appearances with Round Rock.