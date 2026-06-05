Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Rangers optioned Osuna to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Osuna has been the Rangers' regular left fielder lately and has gotten on base at a .376 clip this season. However, he's also slugging just .275, and with Wyatt Langford's (forearm) return imminent, Osuna's playing time was going to dry up.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
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