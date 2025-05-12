Alejandro Osuna News: Elevated to Triple-A

The Rangers promoted Osuna from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old Osuna has increased his cachet as a prospect over the last few months. After turning heads in big-league spring training with a 1.237 OPS to go with two stolen bases during Cactus League play, the outfielder has continued to shine early on during the minor-league season. He was bumped up to a Triple-A after getting on base at a .356 clip while going 7-for-9 in steal attempts over 146 plate appearances with Frisco.