Alejandro Osuna News: Expected to head to Triple-A
The Rangers are expected to option Osuna to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Osuna is likely to lose his spot along with Cody Freeman in order for the Rangers to create room for Corey Seager (back) and another player -- presumably Wyatt Langford (forearm). Osuna has slashed .200/.261/.200 over the last seven games since May 28.
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