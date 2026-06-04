Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Expected to head to Triple-A Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Rangers are expected to option Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Osuna is likely to lose his spot along with Cody Freeman in order for the Rangers to create room for Corey Seager (back) and another player Friday. Osuna has slashed .200/.261/.200 over the last seven games since May 28.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
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