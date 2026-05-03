Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Osuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are opening the game with a lefty (Tyler Holton) and could call upon another southpaw in Brant Hurter to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen, so the left-handed-hitting Osuna will be left out of the lineup Sunday. Andrew McCutchen will pick up the start in left field in place of Osuna, who has gone 4-for-16 (.250 average) with one double, two RBI, two runs and a 4:4 BB:K in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on April 22.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
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