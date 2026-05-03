Alejandro Osuna News: Heading to bench Sunday
Osuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
The Tigers are opening the game with a lefty (Tyler Holton) and could call upon another southpaw in Brant Hurter to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen, so the left-handed-hitting Osuna will be left out of the lineup Sunday. Andrew McCutchen will pick up the start in left field in place of Osuna, who has gone 4-for-16 (.250 average) with one double, two RBI, two runs and a 4:4 BB:K in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on April 22.
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