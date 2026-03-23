Alejandro Osuna News: Opening season at Triple-A

Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Osuna hit .313 and swiped four bags over 13 spring games, but it wasn't quite enough to earn him a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. He got his first taste of big-league action a season ago, slashing .212/.313/.278 with two home run, 15 RBI, five stolen bases and 12 runs over 63 games, and he should be in line for more big-league opportunities at some point this year.