Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Promotion official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Rangers recalled Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

With Wyatt Langford (forearm) landing on the injured list, Osuna will rejoin the Rangers to provide depth in the outfield. The 23-year-old slashed .212/.313/.278 across 176 plate appearances in the big leagues last season but is off to a better start in the minors this year, posting a .709 OPS through 17 games.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
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