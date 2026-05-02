Alejandro Osuna News: Provides game-winning hit

Osuna started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Osuna's double plated the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning, and he's now 4-for-12 with two RBI since his call-up. With news that Wyatt Langford (forearm) was pulled from an extended spring training game Thursday due to continued soreness, the lefty-hitting Osuna should remain in the outfield mix. All six of his starts have come against right-handed starters, although Osuna is usually pinch hit for when lefty relievers enter games. Sixteen of his 17 plate appearances are against righties.