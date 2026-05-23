Alejandro Osuna News: Racks up three hits in loss
Osuna went 3-for-3 with one run scored in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.
This was Osuna's second multi-hit effort in a row. The outfielder is still looking for his first home run of the season, but he's otherwise done fairly well in a strong-side platoon role since joining the major-league roster in late April. He's batting .295 with a .755 OPS, seven RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles and a stolen base over 75 plate appearances this year.
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