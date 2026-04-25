Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Starts two consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 5:48am

Osuna started in left field and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

This marked Osuna's second straight start in left field, as the Rangers adapt to life without Wyatt Langford (forearm), who was added to the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Thus far, manager Skip Schumaker has gotten by with a rotation of the lefty-batting Osuna and right-handed hitting Ezequiel Duran in left field, although it may not be a strict platoon going forward.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
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