Alejandro Osuna News: Taking seat against southpaw

Osuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Osuna will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Rockies send another southpaw starter (Kyle Freeland) to the bump. Sam Haggerty will receive the nod in left field, but Osuna will likely draw most of the starts at the position against right-handed pitching until the Rangers get Wyatt Langford (forearm) back from the injured list.