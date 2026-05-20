Alejandro Osuna headshot

Alejandro Osuna News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Osuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Osuna will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Rockies send another southpaw starter (Kyle Freeland) to the bump. Sam Haggerty will receive the nod in left field, but Osuna will likely draw most of the starts at the position against right-handed pitching until the Rangers get Wyatt Langford (forearm) back from the injured list.

Alejandro Osuna
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Osuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alejandro Osuna See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
24 days ago