Alek Jacob News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Matt Waldron, who will start Friday's game versus the Angels after being activated from the injured list. Jacob had just been recalled earlier this week and turned in a scoreless outing in his lone appearance out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Jacob See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Jacob See More