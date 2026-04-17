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Alek Jacob News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Matt Waldron, who will start Friday's game versus the Angels after being activated from the injured list. Jacob had just been recalled earlier this week and turned in a scoreless outing in his lone appearance out of the bullpen.

Alek Jacob
San Diego Padres
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