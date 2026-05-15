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Alek Jacob News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Padres recalled Jacob from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jacob turned in two scoreless innings in an appearance for the Padres earlier this season and holds a 4.08 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 17.2 frames with El Paso. He will likely be sent back down when Lucas Giolito joins the rotation later this weekend.

Alek Jacob
San Diego Padres
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