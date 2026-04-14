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Alek Jacob News: Rejoins MLB bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Padres recalled Jacob from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres placed Nick Pivetta (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 13. Jakob had begun the 2026 season with Triple-A El Paso, where he has notched a 0.00 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 7.1 innings across five appearances.

Alek Jacob
San Diego Padres
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