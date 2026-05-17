Alek Jacob News: Returns to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Jacob was called up by San Diego on Friday and will return to El Paso after giving up two runs without recording an out in Saturday's contest. Sunday's starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Jacob See More