Alek Jacob headshot

Alek Jacob News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Jacob was called up by San Diego on Friday and will return to El Paso after giving up two runs without recording an out in Saturday's contest. Sunday's starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Alek Jacob
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Jacob See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Jacob See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
72 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
82 days ago