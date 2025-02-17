Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alek Manoah headshot

Alek Manoah Injury: Close to throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Manoah (elbow) said Monday that he's scheduled to begin throwing off a mound in a couple weeks, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Manoah underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure last June to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. The right-hander's goal is to face hitters by June, begin a rehab assignment in July and be available as an option for the Blue Jays in August. That's assuming he doesn't hit any bumps in the road in his recovery, which isn't always the case when coming back from UCL surgery.

Alek Manoah
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now