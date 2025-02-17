Alek Manoah Injury: Close to throwing off mound

Manoah (elbow) said Monday that he's scheduled to begin throwing off a mound in a couple weeks, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Manoah underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure last June to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. The right-hander's goal is to face hitters by June, begin a rehab assignment in July and be available as an option for the Blue Jays in August. That's assuming he doesn't hit any bumps in the road in his recovery, which isn't always the case when coming back from UCL surgery.