Alek Manoah Injury: Lands on IL
The Angels placed Manoah (finger) on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday.
Manoah began having issues with one of his fingernails toward the end of camp, and the problem is severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old logged a 9.39 ERA over 15.1 innings of Cactus League action, so he may be sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake once he's cleared to return.
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