Alek Manoah Injury: Lands on IL

The Angels placed Manoah (finger) on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday.

Manoah began having issues with one of his fingernails toward the end of camp, and the problem is severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old logged a 9.39 ERA over 15.1 innings of Cactus League action, so he may be sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake once he's cleared to return.