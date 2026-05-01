Alek Manoah Injury: Making rehab start Saturday

Manoah (finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manoah said that he has built up to 90 pitches during sim games, and he's now set for his first opportunity to test his bruised right middle finger in a game. Although he has already built up his workload, the Angels may keep the 28-year-old in the minors for multiple starts before activating him from the injured list.