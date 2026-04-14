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Alek Manoah Injury: Resumes facing hitters in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Manager Kurt Suzuki said that Manoah (finger) "came out really good" after facing live hitters Saturday at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Manoah has been cleared to use his full repertoire in his throwing sessions and could receive the green light to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment once he stacks up a few more live BPs. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right middle finger contusion, which he developed after his fingernail fell off during a March 17 start in the Cactus League. While the Angels have an opening for a fifth starter after Ryan Johnson (infection) struggled in his lone outing this season before landing on the injured list, Manoah will likely need to perform well during his rehab assignment in order to get a look in the big-league rotation once he's activated.

Alek Manoah
Los Angeles Angels
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