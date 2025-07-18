Alek Manoah Injury: Second rehab start set

Manoah (elbow) will make a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Dunedin, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander surrendered four runs (three earned) while recording just one out during his first rehab outing Monday, and he'll attempt to ramp up his workload this weekend. Manoah will likely need at least a couple additional starts in the minors after Sunday before being considered for activation.