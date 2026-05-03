Alek Manoah Injury: Struggles in rehab outing

Manoah (finger) tossed 4.1 innings in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Saturday marked Manoah's first game action since he lost a fingernail following a Cactus League start March 17. The right-hander had a rough spring prior to the injury and didn't fare any better in his initial rehab outing, so he'll likely need to show improvement in order to eventually claim a spot in the big-league rotation. Manoah did manage to toss 87 pitches in Saturday's start, so from a workload standpoint he seems pretty close to being fully ramped up.