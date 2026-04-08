Alek Manoah Injury: Tossing bullpen sessions

Manoah (finger) has been throwing bullpen sessions with all of his pitches at the Angels' spring complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Manoah landed on the injured list in late March after his fingernail fell off following a Cactus League start. He's back to throwing, though it's unclear what the Angels will do with the veteran hurler once he's ready to return to game action. Manoah struggled mightily during spring play, posting a 9.39 ERA and 2.41 WHIP with a 13:14 K:BB over 15.1 innings spanning five outings.