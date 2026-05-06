Alek Manoah News: Activated from injured list

The Angels activated Manoah (finger) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Manoah has been out all season after losing a fingernail following his last Cactus League outing. The right-hander struggled in his lone rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 frames. Manoah is listed as an available reliever on the lineup card for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, so it seems the Angels plan to utilize him in the bullpen.