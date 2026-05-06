Alek Manoah headshot

Alek Manoah News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 10:34am

The Angels activated Manoah (finger) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Manoah has been out all season after losing a fingernail following his last Cactus League outing. The right-hander struggled in his lone rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 frames. Manoah is listed as an available reliever on the lineup card for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, so it seems the Angels plan to utilize him in the bullpen.

Alek Manoah
Los Angeles Angels
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