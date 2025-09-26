Manoah was somewhat surprisingly designated for assignment by Toronto earlier this week and Atlanta has decided to roll the dice on the 27-year-old. The righty has been limited to just 10 rehab starts in 2025 after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and he's posted a 3.96 ERA and 35:23 K:BB across 38.2 innings. Manoah hasn't had much success at the big-league level since 2022, when he held a 2.24 ERA over 31 starts. He's under team control through 2027 and will likely compete for a spot in the Atlanta rotation next season.