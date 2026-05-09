Alek Manoah News: Logs first MLB outing since 2024

Manoah tossed a perfect inning, striking out one batter in relief versus Toronto on Friday.

Manoah began his career with Toronto and remained with the organization until September of last year. The right-hander didn't make it to the majors in 2025, as all of his pitching came in the minors while he worked his way back from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow that he underwent in June of 2024. Manoah was signed by the Angels this past December but lost a fingernail on his pitching hand in mid-March and began the season on the IL. He finally made his Angels debut Friday and looked good, throwing seven of 11 pitches for strikes without allowing any baserunners in an uneventful eighth inning. It was Manoah's first career regular-season MLB relief appearance after working as a starter in all 75 of his previous outings. It's not yet clear if the Angels plan to keep him in the bullpen or if he'll get a chance to enter the rotation at some point.