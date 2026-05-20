Alek Manoah News: Outrighted to minors
The Angels outrighted Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Manoah had been optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but the Angels evidently designated the right-hander for assignment at some point thereafter. He cleared waivers and will now remain in the organization as starting depth at Salt Lake. Before being sent back to the minors, Manoah made three relief appearances for the Angels, posting a 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB in 7.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Manoah See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week53 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week60 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West76 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Manoah See More