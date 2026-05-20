Alek Manoah News: Outrighted to minors

The Angels outrighted Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Manoah had been optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but the Angels evidently designated the right-hander for assignment at some point thereafter. He cleared waivers and will now remain in the organization as starting depth at Salt Lake. Before being sent back to the minors, Manoah made three relief appearances for the Angels, posting a 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB in 7.1 innings.