Alek Manoah News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Angels outrighted Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Manoah was already optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but the Angels evidently put Manoah on waivers before outrighting him, thus opening a spot on the big club's 40-man roster. He appeared in three games for the Angels but got rocked in his last outing against the Dodgers on Saturday, when he gave up nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings.
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