Alek Manoah News: Returns from IL

The Angels activated Manoah (finger) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Manoah has been out all season after losing a fingernail during his final Cactus League outing. The right-hander struggled in his lone rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, yielding six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 frames. Manoah is listed as an available reliever on the lineup card for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, so the Angels seemingly plan to utilize him in the bullpen. The Angels will have an opening in the rotation during next week's series in Cleveland, so it's possible that Manoah receives a look as a starter or bulk reliever if he isn't needed out of the bullpen during the team's next four games.