Alek Manoah headshot

Alek Manoah News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Angels optioned Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander was reinstated from the injured list May 6 and will now head to the minors after giving up eight earned runs with a 5:8 K:BB in three appearances (7.1 innings.). Manoah was unscored upon in his first two outings but struggled mightily in Saturday's contest. He's being demoted to make room on the big-league roster for Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder), who is coming off the IL to start Sunday's game versus the Dodgers.

Alek Manoah
Los Angeles Angels
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