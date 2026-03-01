Alek Manoah News: Strong in second spring outing

Manoah tossed three scoreless innings in a Cactus League game against Arizona on Saturday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out one batter.

Manoah got into some trouble in the second inning by allowing three baserunners (on a pair of singles and one walk), but he got through the frame with the help of a double play and a caught-stealing. The right-hander averaged 92 mph on his fastball, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, which is slightly down from the 93.4 mph he averaged the last time he threw in the majors (in 2024 with Toronto). Nonetheless, Manoah's bid for a rotation spot has gone fairly well so far -- through two spring appearances, he's tossed five scoreless frames despite a 1:3 K:BB.