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Alek Manoah News: Tosses five bulk-relief frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Manoah allowed two hits and walked five batters while striking out two over five scoreless innings in relief against Cleveland on Monday.

The Angels had Brent Suter open the contest and deployed two other pitchers before turning the ball over to Manoah in the fourth frame. Manoah went the rest of the way, tossing 91 pitches across five innings. The right-hander struggled with his control, issuing five walks and throwing 47 strikes to 44 balls, but he yielded just two hits and managed to keep the Guardians out of the scoring column. Manoah has tossed six scoreless innings across his first two appearances for the Angels after missing over a month to begin the season due to a finger issue. It remains to be seen if he'll keep working behind an opener or move into a traditional starting role, but given his pitch count and results Monday, it seems likely he'll continue to be part of the team's rotation plans.

Alek Manoah
Los Angeles Angels
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